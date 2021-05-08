RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.81-0.89 EPS.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

