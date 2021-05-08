Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

