Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.69.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

