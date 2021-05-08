Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

RUTH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 574,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

