Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

