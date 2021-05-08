Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SB. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

