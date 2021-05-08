Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 6,060 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

