Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 2,975,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

