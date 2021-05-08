Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SBH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 2,975,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,881. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

