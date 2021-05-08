Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAXPY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

