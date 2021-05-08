Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.