Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

