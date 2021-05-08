Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

