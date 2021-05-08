Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 33,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,647. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAR. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.