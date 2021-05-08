Savix Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $199,225.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $15.30 or 0.00026079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.86 or 0.00789086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.30 or 0.09450141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

