Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $101.06 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 7.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $101,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.