Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.87 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,790 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $42,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE TU opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.