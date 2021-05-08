Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,670 shares during the period. CI Financial makes up 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.22.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

