Schindler’s (SHLAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF stock opened at $278.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average is $280.27. Schindler has a 1 year low of $212.55 and a 1 year high of $315.65.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.