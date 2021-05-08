Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

