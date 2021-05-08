Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.