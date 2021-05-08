Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

