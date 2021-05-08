Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

