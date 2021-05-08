Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Sells $58,139.40 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,170,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.