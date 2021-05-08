Scotiabank Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $22.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

CIXX stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $3,574,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 1,204.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 303,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

