Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.32.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

