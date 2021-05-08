Scotiabank Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $103.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

