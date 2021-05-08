Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 7.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 5,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.25%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

