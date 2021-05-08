Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on May 24th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,736.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

