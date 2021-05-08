SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

Shares of SMHI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 14,898 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. Corporate insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

