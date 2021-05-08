Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

