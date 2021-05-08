Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

