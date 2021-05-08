Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

SXT stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

