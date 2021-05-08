Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 39.8% Higher This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $1.46 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00794667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,718.12 or 0.09684563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

