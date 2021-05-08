Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.94

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.94 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 57,064 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.94. The company has a market capitalization of £240.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

