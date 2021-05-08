Shadows Price Hits $1.18 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $11.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

