Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SHAK stock traded down $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

