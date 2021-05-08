Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMED. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 404,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.18.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

