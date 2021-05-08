SHIELD Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $318,718.96 and approximately $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.34 or 0.06529608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.22 or 0.02320442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.66 or 0.00579425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00192815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.00787396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00589478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00514925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

