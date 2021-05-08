Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 179.25 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.