ShowHand Trading Up 31.9% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 582.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $149.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

