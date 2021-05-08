Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 42.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

