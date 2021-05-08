SI-BONE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SI-BONE in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

