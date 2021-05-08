Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

