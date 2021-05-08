Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF stock traded up €1.85 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €145.65 ($171.35). The company had a trading volume of 21,816 shares. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €139.37 and a 200 day moving average of €127.45.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

