Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

