Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

SIOX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

