Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.00 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

