Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,688,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

SKLZ stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

