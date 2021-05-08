Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $81.45 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and $6.55 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00006958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 292.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

